NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022

CWG 2022: Anshu Malik settles for Silver after defeat against Nigeria's Folasade Adekuoroye

Anshu Malik was beaten in the gold medal final at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 10:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CWG 2022: Anshu Malik settles for Silver after defeat against Nigeria's Folasade Adekuoroye

Anshu Malik took on Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye in Women's Freestyle 57kg final at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Friday (August 5) in Birmingham, settling for silver. The Nigeria wrestler got the better of Anshu who was making her debut in the Games and Odunayo completed her hattrick of Gold at the CWG. (Follow LIVE action from CWG 2022 HERE)

Anshu Malik, who has taken rapid strides in her career, reached the women's 57kg final with similar dominance. The 20-year-old won by technical superiority against Australia's Irene Symeonidis and Sri Lanka's Nethmi Ahinsa Fernando Poruthotage. It did not take Anshu much time to measure her opponents. Her trademark aggression and quality was too hot to handle for any of her rival. The World Championship silver medallist was disappointed with her silver medal at the CWG as it was clearly visible on her face after the match.

Bajrang Punia will take on Canada's Lachlan McNeil in the 65 kg category Wrestling final gold medal for India. The Indian wrestler stormed into the final with an impressive win in the semifinal of 10-0 and right from the start of the event, he was unstoppable beating any opponent coming his way.

Along with Bajrang, there are two more wrestlers fighting for gold on Friday as Sakshi Malik is set to face Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in Women's Freestyle 62 kg in final.

And, Deepak Punia will take on Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in an India vs Pakistan CWG Wrestling final in Men's Freestyle 86 kg category. (More to follow)

Live Tv

CWG 2022Commonwealth Games 2022Bajrang PuniaSakshi MalikDeepak PuniaAnshu MalikFolasade Adekuoroye

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?