CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas secure silver, storm into final
Panghal defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg to enter the final while Nitu won against Canada's Priyanka Dhillon to enter the women’s 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) final.
Amit Panghal shows his class. In the SF of the men's 51kg category, he gets past a very strong Patrick Chinyemba who stopped his previous 2 opponents. Amit lost Rd1 but won next two nearly across the cards to set up a _bout. He has a chance to improve on the_ he won in 2018. pic.twitter.com/UDmRSlfmtD — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 6, 2022
___ WELL DONE! Nitu Ghanghas defeated Priyanka Dhillon of __ to qualify for the final.
_ Go for _, Nitu!
_ Getty _ #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/czSwF6Ai1S — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 6, 2022
