CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas secure silver, storm into final

Panghal defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg to enter the final while Nitu won against Canada's Priyanka Dhillon to enter the women’s 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) final. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas secure silver, storm into final

Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won their semifinal battles in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. Panghal defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg to enter the final while Nitu won against Canada's Priyanka Dhillon to enter the women’s 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) final. 

