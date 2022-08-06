CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghanghas secure silver, storm into final

Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won their semifinal battles in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. Panghal defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in Men’s Over 48kg-51kg to enter the final while Nitu won against Canada's Priyanka Dhillon to enter the women’s 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) final.

Amit Panghal shows his class. In the SF of the men's 51kg category, he gets past a very strong Patrick Chinyemba who stopped his previous 2 opponents. Amit lost Rd1 but won next two nearly across the cards to set up a bout. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 6, 2022

WELL DONE! Nitu Ghanghas defeated Priyanka Dhillon to qualify for the final.



Go for gold, Nitu!



Getty #B2022 #CWG2022 #TeamIndia #BharatArmy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) August 6, 2022

