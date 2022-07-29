More Indians will be in action on second day of Commonwealth Games 2022. There was no medal won by India on Day 1 but there were some good wins as Manika Batra and Table Tennis team won their Round 2 contest vs South Africa. Swimmer Srihari Nataraj won the Round of 32 to qualify for the next round, beating his Pakistani opponent Suleman Baloch. India will hope for a medal on Day 2 as Mirabai Chanu, the Olympics silver medallist will be in action as well as a star-studded weightlifters. Not to forget, Indian women's hockey team will take on Wales in their opening contest as well. In Boxing, Amit Panghal will be the star attraction as well as World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

India’s Day 2 Schedule at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and IST Time and telecast details.

Athletics: Nitender Rawat in Men's Marathon

Boxing:

Amit Panghal (Men's 51 kg)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Men's 57 kg)

Shiva Thapa: (Men's 63.5 kg)

Rohit Tokas: (Men's 67 kg)

Sumit Kundu: (Men's 75 kg)

Ashish Chaudhary: (Men's 80 kg)

Sanjeet Kumar: (Men's 90 kg)

Sagar Ahlawat: (Men's 92+ kg)

Nitu Ghanghas: (Women's 48 kg)

Nikhat Zareen: (Women's 50 kg)

Jasmine Lamboria: (Women's 60 kg)

Lovlina Borgohain: (Women's 70 kg)

Hockey (Women's): India vs Wales

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu: Women's 55 kg

Sanket Mahadev: Men's 55 kg

Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men' 55 kg

Table Tennis: Women's Team Round 3