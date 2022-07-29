CWG 2022 India Schedule Day 2: Mirabai Chanu to women's hockey team in action, Check India schedule for Day 2 of CWG
Check Day 2 schedule of Indian athletes, from Mirabai Chanu to women's hockey team, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday (July 30).
More Indians will be in action on second day of Commonwealth Games 2022. There was no medal won by India on Day 1 but there were some good wins as Manika Batra and Table Tennis team won their Round 2 contest vs South Africa. Swimmer Srihari Nataraj won the Round of 32 to qualify for the next round, beating his Pakistani opponent Suleman Baloch. India will hope for a medal on Day 2 as Mirabai Chanu, the Olympics silver medallist will be in action as well as a star-studded weightlifters. Not to forget, Indian women's hockey team will take on Wales in their opening contest as well. In Boxing, Amit Panghal will be the star attraction as well as World Champion Nikhat Zareen and Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.
India’s Day 2 Schedule at Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 and IST Time and telecast details.
Athletics: Nitender Rawat in Men's Marathon
Boxing:
Amit Panghal (Men's 51 kg)
Mohammad Hussamuddin (Men's 57 kg)
Shiva Thapa: (Men's 63.5 kg)
Rohit Tokas: (Men's 67 kg)
Sumit Kundu: (Men's 75 kg)
Ashish Chaudhary: (Men's 80 kg)
Sanjeet Kumar: (Men's 90 kg)
Sagar Ahlawat: (Men's 92+ kg)
Nitu Ghanghas: (Women's 48 kg)
Nikhat Zareen: (Women's 50 kg)
Jasmine Lamboria: (Women's 60 kg)
Lovlina Borgohain: (Women's 70 kg)
Hockey (Women's): India vs Wales
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu: Women's 55 kg
Sanket Mahadev: Men's 55 kg
Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men' 55 kg
Table Tennis: Women's Team Round 3
