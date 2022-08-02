NewsOther Sports
CWG 2022: India's men Table Tennis team beat Singapore to win country's 5th gold

India Men's Table Tennis defeated Singapore in the group team final to win gold at the CWG Birmingham

India Men's Table Tennis wrote their name in the history books winning gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham on Tuesday (August 2). Facing Singapore in the Men's team final, duo of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave India a 1-0 lead beating Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Koen Pang with straight 3-0 game victory. Later on, the pressure was back on India as Sharath Kamal Achanta lost to Zhe Yu Clarence 3-1 in the best of five clash to level things for Singapore 1-1.

Sathiyan came up for India in the third matchup against Yew En Koen Pang and defeated the Singapore player 3-1 in best of five to get India the lead back to 2-1. It didn't go right down to the wire as H. Desai defeated Z. Chew guiding the India Men's Table Tennis team to the gold medal beating him 3-0 in best of five. The fifth and final match was between Y.I Quek and India's S. Achanta but team India won the five-match final in the first four games winning 3-1. (Follow LIVE CWG action HERE)

However, it was not the same scene for the Women's Table Tennis team at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham. Manika Batra's team sufferred from another controversy in the middle of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Birmingham campaign. India were thrashed by Malaysia, a side who's every player of the team do not even feature in the world rankings. India looked good until they reached the quarterfinals but the defending champions faced a horror defeat against the Malaysian players. (Know full story HERE)

Sharath Kamal for India in CWG

Men's Singles, CWG 2006 (GOLD)

Men's Team, CWG 2006 (GOLD)

Men's Doubles, CWG 2010 (GOLD)

Men's Team, CWG 2018 (GOLD)

Men's Team, CWG 2022 (GOLD)

