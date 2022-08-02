CWG 2022: Vikas Thakur wins silver in weightlifting, India bag 12th medal

Indian weightlifter Vikas Thakur won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. This is his third medal in Commonwealth Games. He took India's medal tally to 12. The Indian weightlifter won silver in Men's 96kg event. He lifted a total of 346kg -- 155kg snatch and 191kg clean & jerk.

Some Heavy Lifting.!

