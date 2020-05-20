DDA sports complexes, Golf courses to open from May 21 amid COVID-19 lockdown guidelines

New Delhi: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday (May 20) decided to open its sports complexes and Golf courses from May 21 with restrictions and social distancing norms in compliance with the government guidelines for the partial lifting of lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The DDA sports complexes will adhere to the laid down protocol. It will not allow persons above 65 years of age, children below 10 years of age and persons with co-morbidity, and suffering from chronic disease to enter sports complexes and Golf courses.

The facilities which will be opened for members are Tennis, Badminton, Table Tennis, Golf Driving Range, Shooting Range, Archery, Walking and Jogging Track. People can visit these sports complexes from 8 AM to 6 PM.

The DDA also issued a protocol for facilities which will be opened for members:

1. Tennis - singles only

2. Badminton - (i) Alternate courts will be opened for use by members.

(ii) singles only.

3. Table Tennis - Singles only.

4. Jogging/walking - 50 Members only.

5. Track Shooting Range - Alternate shooting bays to be provided.

(Keeping a minimum distance of 06 meters).

6. Archery - Alternate shooting bays to be provided.

(Keeping a minimum distance of 06 meters).

7. Golf Driving Range - Alternate bays to be opened

Sports complexes will also allot slots for members with timings for each facility that is being opened. Only those members who have been allotted booking token will be allowed entry into the sports complex.

Notably, members without a booking will not be allowed into the sports complex. Where online booking is available, members will have to book online, and the complex management will allot the slots with token.

Sports complexes, which do not have online booking, will provide offline booking and issue token. Complex management will place temporary receptions at the main entrance gate of the complex for this.

Sports complexes will provide entry to members and staff through the main entrance gate of the complex only. All other gates will be closed and locked and notices will be put up.

Compulsory accessories to be carried by members while entering the complex.

Slot booking token - Members must install Aarogya Setu App on their mobile and show the same at the entrance of the complex.

Compulsory Face Mask and Gloves

-All members to carry their own pocket size hand sanitizers

-Temperature check of members at the entrance of the complex

-Sanitizing shoes at the entry of indoor facilities.

-Own drinking water and towel.

Parking of cars in parking bays only. It will have a strict implementation.

Sports equipment

-Players will carry their own badminton, tennis and table tennis rackets.

-Players will use only their own tennis balls, shuttle cocks and table tennis balls.

-There will be no sharing during play.

Players will not be able to enjoy following facilities in the sports complexes:

-Lockers for player.

-Bathing/shower.

-Change room.

-Coaching facilities

Meanwhile, no contact games and activities will be opened for members.