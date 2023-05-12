Deepak, Mohammad Hussamuddin, Nishant Dev Men’s World Boxing Championships Semifinals LIVE Streaming Info: When And Where To Watch

Indian boxers Deepak Kumar, Mohammed Hussamuddin, and Nishant Dev will be aiming to book a place in the finals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championship 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Friday. India have confirmed three medals in the tournament and rank joint-fourth in the medals standings. Looking to maintain his stellar form, Deepak will be giving it his all to reach the final where he will either face the Rio Olympics gold medallist Hasanboy Dusmatov or the reigning European champion Martin Molina of Spain.

Competing in his debut World Championships campaign, Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) will be aiming to successfully reach the final in his maiden appearance at the tournament when he takes to the ring against Saidel Horta of Cuba. The two-time Commonwealth Games bronze medallist has elevated his performance to the highest of levels to prevail in all of his bouts at the tournament so far.

Check all details related to coverage of Indians ina ction at Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 below:

When and where to watch Men’s World Boxing Championships semifinals

48-51kg - Deepak vs Billal Bennama - 6:30 PM IST onwards

54-57 kg - Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Horta Rodriguez Del-Rey - 7 pm IST onwards

67-71kg - Nishant Dev vs Aslanbek Shymbergenov - 8 pm IST onwards

Where to watch Indian boxers at World Championship today?

The semifinals of the Men's World Championship will be live streamed on FanCode app. It can be watched on all digital devices on the app. There will be TV broadcast for the semis.