हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Archery Championships

Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat enter semis of Asian Archery Championships, secure Olympic quota

Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the women`s recurve archery event in the ongoing Asian Archery Championships. With this win, India also assured itself of one Olympic quota.

Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat enter semis of Asian Archery Championships, secure Olympic quota

Bangkok: Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the women`s recurve archery event in the ongoing Asian Archery Championships. With this win, India also assured itself of one Olympic quota.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, also congratulated the duo for progressing ahead in the tournament.

"Another good news! Archers @imDeepikaK and Ankita Bhakat have reached the women`s recurve archery semi-finals at the Asian Qualification Tournament. With this India is assured one Olympic quota with top 3 archers qualifying with a maximum of 1 per NOC," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier in the competition, Atanu Das had also won a bronze medal in the men`s recurve event.He defeated South Korea`s Jin Hyek Oh 6-5 to win the laurel.

The men`s compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bharadwaj had also won a silver medal at the Asian Championships. 

Tags:
Asian Archery ChampionshipsDeepika KumariAnkita BhakatTokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games hockey pools confirmed

Must Watch

PT7M58S

Zee Breaking: Sadhvi Pragya removed from Defence ministry panel