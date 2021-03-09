Delhi will bid for 2048 Olympics: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi cheif minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the city will bid to host the 2048 Olympics. The statement by Kejriwal comes days after union sports minister Kiren Rijiju pitched for hosting the Summer Olympics in the future.

"A vision has been provided in the Budget (Delhi Budget) that 2048 Olympic games should be held in Delhi. Delhi will bid for the 2048 Olympics. We will take up whatever infrastructure and other necessities that are needed to be created for it," Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

दिल्ली सरकार का लक्ष्य है कि दिल्ली में ओलंपिक खेलों का आयोजन भी हो। 2048 के 39वें ओलंपिक खेल प्रतियोगिताओं की मेज़बानी का आवेदन करने के लक्ष्य के साथ दिल्ली सरकार ज़ोर-शोर से काम कर रही है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 9, 2021

Delhi has so far hosted two Asian Games, including the inaugural edition in 1951, and Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Tokyo will host the upcoming edition of Olympics, after it was postponed last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. The 2024 edition will be held in Paris, while the 2028 edition is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Rijiju while addressing a virtual conference organised by the Conference of Indian Industry, the 6th CII Scorecard, the minister complimented United Kingdom for hosting the Olympics on three occasions. He said to establish itself as a sporting powerhouse, India has to host the Olympics in future.