Did You Know: Sania Mirza’s Sister Anam Is Married To Mohammad Azharuddin’s Son; Know All About Her 2nd Marriage

This might come as a surprise to many as Anam Mirza, like her sister Sania Mirza, is also married to a cricketer. But this cricketer does not belong to Pakistan but India. It is also true that this cricketer is Anam’s second husband after her first marriage ended up in a divorce. Anam married Mohammad Asaduddin, who is son of former India captain and politican Mohammad Azharuddin. The couple had tied the knot in 2019 and have been recently blessed with a baby girl too.

Asaduddin and Anam have named her as 'Dua'. Anam, a couple of days back, shared a video of her husband playing their daughter and it is just too cute. She also wrote in caption: "Home for me home are multiple heartbeats. Here are two of them."



Who Is Mohammad Asaduddin?

Asaduddin is Anam's 2nd husband

Mohammad Asaduddin is a former cricketer. Being son of a famous cricketer, Asaduddin also followed his father’s footsteps and became a batter. However, his cricket career never took off. He played two first-class matches for Goa, making just 17 runs and eventually getting dropped. He has also represented Hyderabad Cricket Assocation XI in club cricket. Apart from being a cricketer, Asaduddin is also a lawyer by qualification.

It is also true that Asaduddin is the second husband of Anam Mirza, whose first marriage was with Akbar Rasheed, who is a businessman. Anam and Akmar had fallen in love and after dating each other for a long time, decided to get married on November 18, 2016. However, the marriage was not a successful one as the couple decided to part way mutually. The divorce happened in 2018. A year later, in month of December, Anam found love again and married Asaduddin and they have been living happily in Hyderabad.