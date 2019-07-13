Dutee Chand finishes fifth in 200m

Napoli: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand finished fifth in the women's 200m final at the World University Games here on Friday.

Dutee clocked 23.30 seconds in the race, slower than her bronze-winning time of 23.24 at the Asian Championships in April. She has a personal best of 23 seconds in 200m.

Dutee, 23, also participated in the women's 4x100m relay but the Indian quartet ended sixth in heat 1 and overall 13th with a time of 46.23 seconds.

The Indian men's 4x100m relay team clocked 40.73 seconds to finish fourth in heat number 3 and 11th overall.

Dutee was taking part in her fifth race in three days.