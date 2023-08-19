Dutee Chand Seeks Help Of Odisha And Central Government After Slapped With Four-Year Doping Ban By NADA

Double Asian Games silver medallist Dutee Chand who has been handed a four-year-ban for failing dope tests has urged the Odisha government and the Centre for help so that she can represent India in various competitions. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has been banned for four years for failing two out-of-competition dope tests for a banned substance in December last year.

"I received the news yesterday morning that I lost the case that I had challenged and received a four-year ban. I was very sad and shocked after the decision...I have given several doping tests earlier and this has never happened...I request the state government, central government and NADA to help so that I can represent India in various competitions...I have not committed any wrongdoing," Dutee Chand told ANI.

The NADA ban will be effective from January 3 this year and all her results from the date of sample collection — December 5 last year — will stand as disqualified and will include forfeiture of medals, points and prizes. Chand said that she received a shock when a doctor informed her that Level 1 cancer had attacked her body and she would have to retire from sports.

“I felt very scared, thinking what happened to my life. I got an MRI scan done and the doctor told me that a Level 1 cancer attack has begun. I had taken that medicine for pain relief… i ddi not know it was doping," Dutee said.

Chand said she will challenge the four-year ban imposed on her by NADA.

"My lawyer tried hard to get me relief from this case. I think till now no athlete has been banned for four years in India. I have received 21 days in this time we will file the case again," the 27-year-old 100m national record holder said.

"I have made the country proud by working hard, I played the game for the country for the public. I appeal to the sports authority India and Government to help me and give me a chance so I can hard work and represent India in the coming games. I will try hard to qualify for the 2024 Olympics," said the Indian sprinter.

Dutee Chand is an Asian Games medalist, who notched silver in 100 m and 200 m women's competitions in the 2018 edition of the event. Dutee also won Bronze in 2013, 2017 and 2019 at the Asian Championships.

Back in 2019, she became the first Indian woman sprinter to win gold at a Universiade, winning it in the 100 m event.