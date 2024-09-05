For the first time in over two decades football greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will not feature in the Ballon d'Or nominations. Messi has won this prestigious award for a record 8 times, he won it last year as well. While the Portuguese superstar has received this award 5 times. Ronaldo plays for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr currently. Messi, on the other hand, is in the United States and playing for Inter Miami.

The Argentine maestro helped the club lift their maiden trophy. Cristiano Ronaldo had won his first Ballon d'Or in 2008 while he was playing for Manchester United and still holds the record of the last Premier League player to claim the top prize. Messi won his first in 2009 and was nominated for 16 years.

Among the list of 30 players, there are six players from England who are nominated. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Harry Kane, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice are all in the contention. Bellingham was nominated because of his exceptional debut campaign with Real Madrid. He helped England to reach the final of Euro 2024.

There are six players from the Euro 2024 champions Spain, Rodri, Dani Carvajal, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, and Alejandro Grimaldo. Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior is also a favourite to win the award. Kylian Mbappe is also on the list along with Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

The golden glove winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Emiliano Martinez, has made it to the list.

The list of 30 players who are nominated for this year's Ballon d'Or are:

Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Dani Carvajal, Bukayo Saka, Ruben Dias, William Saliba, Fede Valverde, Cole Palmer, Lamine Yamal, Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe, Toni Kroos, Martin Odegaard, Emiliano Martinez, Granit Xhaka, Artem Dovbyk, Harry Kane, Mats Hummels, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nico Williams, Phil Foden, Florian Wirtz, Dani Olmo, Declan Rice, Vitinha, Ademola Lookman, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Grimaldo, Antonio Rudiger.