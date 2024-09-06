ESFI To Begin WESC 2025 Qualifiers This September

With the support of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) and the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) are set to create history with the first-ever WAVES Esports Championship (WESC 2025). Exciting tournaments across popular titles like eFootball, WCC, and BGMI, among others, will be held during this historic event. The competition would start with qualifying in September 2024 and go through January 2025. It will conclude with a grand finale in February 2025 in New Delhi, when the best players in India will be declared winners.

The "WESC 2025" is a gender-neutral competition that will feature exciting gameplay throughout India and be split into phases. The BGMI competitions will feature teams of competitors, whereas eFootball and WCC will feature individual contenders.

ESFI, the Indian esports regulatory body, has been leading the charge to promote competitive gaming. It was a major player in major events such as the Asian Games 2018, 2022, and the Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022, when India placed fifth in League of Legends and won bronze medals. The International Esports Federation, Asian Esports Federation, and Global Esports Federation are just a few of the member associations that make up ESFI. The organisation is dedicated to enhancing India's standing in the international esports arena.

Vinod Tiwari, President of ESFI, said , "India’s esports scene is rapidly evolving, and initiatives like the WAVES Summit are crucial in driving its growth. By bringing together top talent, industry stakeholders, and government support, we aim to showcase the potential of Indian esports on a global stage. WESC 2025 is not just about winning; it’s about nurturing a culture of excellence, content creation and innovation in esports."

The WESC 2025 logo was also unveiled recently, it is a dynamic and visually striking representation of the event's core values. Rendered in a vibrant Ocean Blue, the logo embodies the depth and vitality of the esports community.

Lokesh Suji who is the Director ESFI & VP-Asian Esports Federation said,"The logo embodies the true spirit of our community, with our choice of Ocean Blue color reflecting trust, inspiration, imagination, confidence, reliability, freedom, and faith. This logo aims to inspire today's youth to embrace the wave of esports, creating a tide of change that will empower future generations to lead the industry. The WESC 2025 is more than just a tournament; it is a movement to elevate esports in India, fostering a spirit of competitiveness, community and a 'Nation First' mindset.