close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Genzebe Dibaba

Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba out of world championships with foot injury

The 28-year-old, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Games, is the younger sister of triple Olympic gold medallist Tirunesh.

Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba out of world championships with foot injury
Image Credits: Reuters

Ethiopia’s 1,500 metres world record holder and 2015 world champion Genzebe Dibaba has withdrawn from the world championships starting in Doha next week due to a foot injury, her management company said on Thursday.

The Ethiopian, who set a new 1500m world record in 2015 of 3:50.07 before clinching the world title in Beijing, was diagnosed with a partial rupture in her right foot after the Zurich Diamond League meeting in August, Pineda Sport said in a statement.

The 28-year-old, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Games, is the younger sister of triple Olympic gold medallist Tirunesh.

Her withdrawal leaves Kenya’s defending champion and Olympic gold medallist Faith Kipyegon and Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who broke the world mile record (4:12.33) in July, as favourites for the title.

In another blow to the blue riband race at the global competition, Kenya’s 1,500m defending champion Elijah Manangoi announced earlier this week that he would not be defending his title due to injury.

Tags:
Genzebe DibabaKenyaFaith KipyegonSifan HassanTiruneshElijah Manangoi
Next
Story

A leap into the great wide open at Asia's first Rugby World Cup

Must Watch

PT18M27S

DNA Analysis of India's influence on America