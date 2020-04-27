Ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari announce divorce

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari have decided to part ways after staying together for around 10 years. The announcement of divorce was made by Cavallari on Instagram on Sunday (April 26).

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the "Very Cavallari" star said. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," she added.

Cutler expressed his disappointment by posting a black and white photo of the couple with the same message in his caption. Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013 and have three children: Camden Jack Cutler (7), Jaxon Wyatt Cutler (5) and Saylor James Cutler (4).

The 36-year-old Cutler played in the NFL for 12 seasons, including eight with the Chicago Bears and three with the Denver Broncos. He aretired in May 2017 and turned into a television analyst before coming out of retirement after few months to play one more season with the Miami Dolphins.

Cavallari became a popular name when she appeared on the MTV show "Laguna Beach," which ran from 2004 to 2006. She worked as an actress after the show ended and then launched her own fashion company named "Uncommon James."