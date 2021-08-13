EXCLUSIVE | 'It's time we start identifying sport as gender-neutral and not only a male domain': Anjum Chopra

After putting up a gallant show at the Tokyo Olympics, people at home hailed India's girl power as they bagged three out of the seven medals secured at the showpiece event. It all started with Saikhom Mirabai Chanu bagging the silver medal in weightlifting and feats by boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler PV Sindhu put an icing on the cake.

While the three female athletes accounted for India's three medals, many others such as golfer Aditi Ashok and India women's hockey team led by Rani Rampal also enjoyed their moment of success despite not getting a podium finish.

Former India women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra was among many who lauded the efforts put up by our girls, however, the ex-cricketer feels that its time people stop talking about 'women in sports' and rather think about it from a 'gender neutral' perspective.

"I am happy with the fact that women have contributed so much but for me, it's about India and not about the gender. And for women to rise and lead the way, I think there's a strong message.

We talk about women sports or women in sports but it's more about understanding, realising, and giving respect. The time has arrived we start identifying sport as gender-neutral and sports not only a male domain," the ex-cricketer, who has capped 42 matches for India, said in an exclusive interaction with zeenews.india.com.

Anjum, who is regarded by many as the torchbearer of women's participation in sports, also heaped praises about the Indian women cricketers, who have so far put on a splendid show in the ongoing cricket league in England - The Hundred.

The cricketer feels an experience such as this could reap dividends for both participating and also the ones who are not part of the tournament, as the team will travel to England next year.

"If you're playing competitive cricket, whether in India or outside it will help. The best practice is match practice and I'm hoping this experience and this exposure will help one and all. Those players who are playing in 'The Hundred' and those who are back at home," added Anjum.

While Australia and now, England have adopted a full-fledged women's league running simultaneously with the men's, the BCCI, inarguably the powerhouse of cricket, is yet to come up with such an initiative.

However, Anjum feels that the Indian cricket board has started taking baby steps towards that direction and considers the exhibition T20 matches, which are often scheduled between the play-off gaps in the Indian Premier League, as a 'promising sign'.

"In my view, it's making progress. We had one match in 2018, then in 2019, we had four games. As long as the matches and teams are increasing, it's a promising sign and in near future, a full-fledged Women's IPL league could become a reality," the ex-India captain said while sharing her views in this regard.

"It's about the authorities having the right amount of confidence to initiate a big league like the IPL," she said.