In an exclusive conversation with Zeenews, Suraj Karera, India's rising hockey star and the team's goalkeeper, we delve into the recent Asian Champion Trophy victory and his personal journey. India’s hockey team brought home the prestigious title once again, showcasing the nation's dominance in the sport.

On Missing PR Sreejesh in the Lineup, When asked about the legendary goalkeeper who has been a pillar for Indian hockey, Karera expressed his admiration.

"Sree bhai has been an important part of the team for so long… everyone used to look up to him in the team, so yes, it will be difficult to fill his shoes," he said.

There is no denying that Sreejesh's leadership and skill set are hard to replace, but Suraj Karera is rising to the challenge.

Does Karera feel the pressure of replacing such a big name in Indian hockey?

"I don’t feel pressure, but it’s a challenge,” Karera said confidently. He credits his coaches and teammates for supporting him, helping him adjust to his role, and ensuring that he’s always focused on the team’s success.

For Suraj Karera, the goal is clear: “My ultimate dream is an Olympic gold,” he said.

Having the Olympic podium in his sights, Karera is determined to make his mark on the global stage, and this unwavering determination is evident in his every move on the field.

From School Fields to International Arenas Recalling his early days, Suraj shared how his passion for hockey began in school in 2004, thanks to the mentorship of renowned coach Merzban Patel.

“His passion and expertise for the sport, along with his inspiring presence at our school, motivated me to take hockey seriously and pursue it as my sport of choice,” he said.

Nutrition & Steadfast Nutrition Support When we asked Suraj about his preparation, he highlighted how essential proper nutrition is to his routine. Suraj relies on Steadfast Nutrition, a leading nutraceutical brand that has been supporting him for years.

"Steadfast has been giving me quality products over a couple of years to help me with my recovery and performance. They are at par with all the international brands available in India," he said. Suraj specifically uses Steadfast Nutrition’s Incredible Whey (Chocolate flavor) to fulfill his protein needs and their electrolyte supplement, Steadlytes, for hydration.

Balancing Challenges Growing up, Karera had to manage the demands of hockey along with school and family life. He admitted that his supportive group of teammates played a key role in keeping him focused and motivated.

"They made the practices more enjoyable, and their support pushed me to keep improving,” he explained.

Staying Grounded

While Suraj’s career keeps him busy, especially with training in Bengaluru, he shared that his downtime includes unwinding with a good book and staying connected with teammates, who have become his second family. His parents have been a constant source of support, both on and off the field, and continue to inspire him every step of the way.

With the Asian Champion Trophy under his belt and an Olympic dream on the horizon, Suraj Karera is more focused than ever on making India proud.