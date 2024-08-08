Explained: How Do Wrestlers Cut Weight Before Major Competitions?

In the high-stakes world of Olympic wrestling, weight management is a critical factor that can make or break an athlete’s performance. Wrestlers often undergo intense weight-cutting routines before major competitions, a practice that involves extreme measures to shed pounds and fit into their designated weight class. This article delves into the gruelling process of weight cutting, highlighting the physical and psychological toll it takes on athletes.

The Weight Cutting Ritual



Weight cutting is an entrenched practice in sports with weight divisions, particularly in wrestling. As athletes strive to qualify for a lower weight category, they undergo a rigorous process of shedding up to 10% of their body mass in the weeks leading up to the event. The final 24 hours before the weigh-in are the most harrowing, involving severe dehydration and calorie restriction to achieve the desired weight.



For instance, Indian wrestler Anshu Malik, who competed in the Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, recalls the challenge of managing weight during her friend’s birthday. Despite the festive atmosphere, Malik and her teammates refrained from indulging in even a slice of cake. “Sonam’s birthday was in the middle of the tournament, and no one was going to eat anything because everyone was cutting weight,” Malik explains. This stark example underscores the sacrifices wrestlers make to stay within their weight limits.



The Science Behind the Cut



The weight-cutting process begins weeks in advance. Dr. Munesh Kumar, a physiotherapist working with Olympic wrestlers, explains that athletes start by adjusting their diet and training regimen. “Instead of consuming carbohydrates like roti, wrestlers switch to salads and increase their training intensity,” Dr. Kumar says. This gradual approach helps wrestlers lose weight safely and steadily. By the day before the competition, athletes often weigh about 1 to 1.5 kilograms above their target weight.



In the final stretch, the process becomes more extreme. Wrestlers often use heavy clothing to induce sweating and further reduce their weight. “The real challenge doesn’t begin on the day of the competition but a day before,” says Ravi Dahiya, a competitor in the 57kg division. Dehydration becomes a crucial part of the process, with water intake almost entirely stopped to achieve the final weight cut.



The Physical and Mental Strain



The physical strain of weight cutting is immense. Dehydration can lead to erratic motor and cognitive functions, making the final hours before weigh-in particularly grueling. “When you are dehydrated, you experience delayed reactions and increased susceptibility to injuries,” Dr. Kumar warns. Wrestlers like Anshu Malik and Seema Bisla report severe discomfort, with symptoms ranging from irritability to sleep deprivation.



Malik recalls the intense discomfort of watching others eat while she was deprived of food and water. “There’s food and water in front of you and you can’t touch it. It’s a different feeling. Only a wrestler can understand how they get through that day,” Malik reflects.



Recovery and the Risk of Overdoing It



Once the weigh-in is complete, wrestlers face the challenge of rapid recovery. They must rehydrate and replenish their energy stores before their bout. However, rehydrating too quickly can lead to vomiting and other complications. Dr. Kumar highlights the importance of a balanced recovery, stating, “If you drink too much too fast, the body won’t accept it.”



Despite the best efforts, not all recoveries go smoothly. Vinesh Phogat, another prominent wrestler, has faced difficulties in recovering from weight cuts, affecting her performance in subsequent bouts. “Over the course of the day, I'll slowly get enough water inside me. But for the first couple of bouts, it will be difficult,” Phogat admits.



Long-Term Consequences and Alternatives



The long-term health consequences of extreme weight cutting are concerning. Prolonged dehydration and rapid weight loss can lead to kidney issues and other health problems. A study published in Medicia indicates that rapid water loss can cause acute kidney damage and other severe conditions. Wrestlers like Vikas Krishan Yadav, who experienced severe health issues from weight cutting, have moved to higher weight classes to avoid the risks.