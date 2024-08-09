EXPLAINED: Why American Shot Putter Raven Saunders Wears Full Face Mask At Paris Olympics 2024?

In the vibrant and electric atmosphere of the 2024 Paris Olympics, one athlete stood out, not just for their performance but for their unique appearance that caught the world’s attention. Raven Saunders, the American shot putter, captivated fans and commentators alike with a bold, black full-face mask, reflective sunglasses, and striking pink and green hair—a combination that resonated deeply with her persona, famously known as ‘Hulk.’

The Hulk Persona and Mental Focus



Raven Saunders has long been known for her powerful and larger-than-life persona, often compared to the Marvel superhero Hulk. The vivid green hair is a direct nod to the character, embodying the strength, intensity, and fierce determination that she channels during her competitions. But it’s the face mask that has sparked curiosity and admiration in equal measure, with many fans speculating its purpose.



In an interview, Saunders revealed that the mask is more than just a fashion statement—it’s a critical tool in her mental preparation. "I like to be my biggest supporter," she shared after her silver medal win at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. "It's about getting into the zone, blocking out everything else, and just focusing on the task at hand. The mask helps me shut out the noise and get ready to compete like the champion I know I am."



The mask symbolizes Saunders' transformation from her everyday self into the unstoppable force she becomes in the ring, much like Bruce Banner morphs into Hulk when the situation demands. "Early on, similar to the Hulk, I had a tough time differentiating between the two; I had a tough time controlling when the Hulk came out or when the Hulk didn't come out," Saunders explained to Yahoo Sport. "But through my journey, especially dealing with mental health and things like that, I learned how to compartmentalize. The mask helps me to channel that energy at the right moment, giving me mental peace while also allowing the Hulk to smash whatever needs smashing."



A Standout Performance in Paris



Raven Saunders’ performance in Paris has been a testament to the effectiveness of her unique approach. During the qualifiers, Saunders launched an impressive throw of 18.62 meters, securing her spot in the final. While she placed seventh in the qualifiers, her competitive edge and unyielding spirit suggest that a medal could very well be within reach.



The shot put, often overshadowed by the more popular track events, has historically struggled to capture widespread attention. However, athletes like Saunders are changing the narrative. Her boldness, both in appearance and performance, is drawing new eyes to the sport, inspiring a wave of admiration and support from fans around the world.



One fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their newfound admiration: "I'd never heard of Raven Saunders until about 10 minutes ago, but now I absolutely adore them. The throwing events need more bad a**es!" Such reactions underscore the impact that Saunders is having, not just in the shot put community but across the broader Olympic audience.



Breaking the Mold in Athletics



Throughout Olympic history, athletes have often used their attire and appearance to make a statement, to stand out, or to mentally prepare for competition. From Ato Boldon’s iconic Oakley OVERTHETOP eyewear to Cathy Freeman’s sleek Nike Swift Suit, track and field have long been a stage for eye-catching and memorable outfits. Saunders’ full-face mask is the latest in this lineage, but with an added layer of mental strategy behind it.



Her appearance has sparked discussions not just about the aesthetics of sport but about the importance of mental health and personal expression in athletics. By openly sharing the reasons behind her unique look, Saunders is also contributing to a larger conversation about the pressures athletes face and the strategies they use to overcome them.