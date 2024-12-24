EXPLAINED: Why Manu Bhaker’s Khel Ratna Snub Sparked Outrage Despite Historic Olympic Feat

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker, the first athlete from India to win two medals in a single Olympics edition, finds herself embroiled in controversy. Despite her stellar performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she secured bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and mixed team events, Manu’s exclusion from the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award nomination list has sparked outrage and raised questions about the recognition of athletes in Olympic sports.

The Triumphs That Made History

Manu Bhaker’s achievements in Paris were nothing short of groundbreaking. At just 22, she displayed remarkable composure and skill to clinch two podium finishes, marking a historic moment for Indian sports. The medals were not just personal victories but also a testament to her years of dedication and resilience. Her performance ignited hope for the future of shooting in India and inspired countless young athletes.

However, the joy of these achievements was overshadowed by her omission from the list of nominees for India’s highest sporting honor, the Khel Ratna. This glaring oversight has sparked debates across the sporting community, with many questioning the processes behind the selection of awardees.

A Father's Heartbreak

Manu’s father, Ram Kishan, expressed his disappointment in no uncertain terms. Speaking to the media, he lamented, “What else do you expect my child to do for the country? She has won two Olympic medals in a single edition. Yet, she is ignored. I regret putting her into shooting; perhaps she should have been a cricketer.”

His remarks highlight a recurring sentiment among athletes and their families about the disparity in recognition between cricket and other sports in India. While cricket dominates the limelight, Olympic sports often struggle for acknowledgment, even when athletes achieve unprecedented feats.

The Ministry’s Defense and the Ongoing Row

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports defended the decision, stating that Manu’s name wasn’t on the list because she hadn’t submitted her application via the official portal. Manu, however, contradicted this claim, asserting that she had indeed applied. Her family backed her statement, providing proof of her consistent applications over the past few years.

Adding to the confusion, a ministry source indicated that the final list of nominees was yet to be decided. “The names are still under consideration, and her inclusion is likely,” the source revealed. This statement has left the door open for potential resolution, but it has also raised questions about transparency in the selection process.

Bureaucracy vs. Merit

Manu’s father did not hold back in criticizing the bureaucratic hurdles that athletes often face. “We form committees, but it’s the bureaucrats who call the shots. This is not how sports should function,” he remarked. His frustration reflects a broader issue in Indian sports, where achievements in less-commercialized disciplines often go unrecognized due to systemic inefficiencies.

A Glimmer of Hope?

While the controversy has caused significant distress to Manu and her family, the uproar it has generated might push the authorities to reconsider their decision. Reports suggest that the sports ministry is re-evaluating the nominations, and there is still hope that Manu’s name will find its rightful place in the list.

A Call for Change

The Manu Bhaker controversy is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by athletes in India’s Olympic disciplines. While their efforts bring immense pride to the nation, the lack of recognition often discourages future talent. As Manu’s father aptly put it, “There is no worth in playing Olympic sports in India if athletes have to beg for recognition.”

To ensure that such incidents do not recur, the selection processes for national awards must be made more transparent and inclusive. Achievements, especially those of historic significance like Manu’s, should be celebrated unequivocally, setting an example for aspiring athletes.