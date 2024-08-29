EXPLAINED: Why National Sports Day Is Celebrated On August 29?

Every year, on August 29, India comes together to celebrate National Sports Day, a day that honors the legacy of one of the country’s most iconic athletes—Major Dhyan Chand. Known as the "Wizard of Hockey," Dhyan Chand’s contributions to the sport have left an indelible mark on Indian sports history, making this day not just a commemoration of his birth anniversary but also a celebration of the spirit of sportsmanship that defines India.

Also Read: When Cricket Meets Bollywood: KL Rahul & Athiya Shetty's Love Story - In Pics

The Man Behind the Day: Major Dhyan Chand

Born on August 29, 1905, Dhyan Chand's name became synonymous with hockey excellence. His unparalleled skills on the field, characterized by impeccable ball control and a keen sense of anticipation, led India to three consecutive Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936. Dhyan Chand’s achievements transcended the boundaries of hockey, earning him respect and admiration from across the globe. It is this legacy that the National Sports Day seeks to celebrate, reminding the nation of the importance of sports in shaping a disciplined and resilient society.

National Sports Day: More Than Just a Tribute

Since its inception in 2012, National Sports Day has evolved beyond a tribute to Dhyan Chand. It has become a day dedicated to recognizing and promoting the significance of sports and physical fitness in India. The day underscores the government's commitment to encouraging a healthier, more active lifestyle among its citizens. With increasing concerns about sedentary lifestyles and related health issues, this day serves as a timely reminder of the need for physical activity in our daily lives.

Promoting Sports and Fitness: Government Initiatives

National Sports Day also marks the occasion when the Indian government presents its most prestigious sports awards, including the Khel Ratna, now renamed the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. This renaming not only honors Dhyan Chand's contributions but also aims to inspire current and future generations of athletes to strive for excellence.

In recent years, initiatives such as the 'Khelo India' program and the 'Fit India Movement' have gained momentum, further emphasizing the importance of sports and fitness. Launched on National Sports Day in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Fit India Movement' aims to encourage Indians to incorporate regular physical activity into their lives, echoing the very values that Dhyan Chand embodied.

Celebrating Achievements: The Annual Sports Awards

A significant highlight of National Sports Day is the presentation of the annual sports awards by the President of India at a grand ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. This tradition not only recognizes the exceptional achievements of Indian sportspersons over the past year but also serves to motivate aspiring athletes to achieve greater heights. The awards, including the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports, symbolize the country’s recognition of the hard work, dedication, and perseverance required to excel in sports.

A Nation United by Sports



National Sports Day is not just about celebrating the past; it is about inspiring the future. Schools, colleges, and institutions across the country organize various sports and fitness programs on this day, aiming to instill the values of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance in the younger generation. These activities are crucial in fostering a sports culture in India, ensuring that the spirit of sportsmanship continues to thrive.