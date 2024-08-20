Fact Check: Did Vinesh Phogat Receive ₹16 Crore Prize Money After Paris Olympics 2024?

The buzz surrounding Vinesh Phogat’s post-Paris Olympics 2024 journey has been rife with speculation, particularly about a substantial cash prize allegedly awarded to the Indian wrestler. As Phogat returns to her home in Haryana’s Balali on August 17, 2024, the truth about these rumors is finally coming to light. Vinesh Phogat, a celebrated name in Indian wrestling, found herself in the limelight not just for her athletic prowess but also for the controversy that followed the Paris Olympics. After challenging her disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), Phogat faced a significant setback on August 15 when CAS dismissed her plea for a silver medal. This decision left many, including Phogat herself, disheartened.

Amidst the ongoing turmoil, rumors began to swirl about Phogat receiving a cash prize of ₹16 crore. These reports generated a flurry of excitement and confusion among fans and media alike. However, recent statements from Phogat’s husband, Somvir Rathee, have dispelled these claims.

The Official Statement

Somvir Rathee took to social media platform X to address the false rumors. He clarified, “Vinesh Phogat has not received any money from the following organizations, businessmen, companies, and parties. All of you are our well-wishers; please do not spread false news. This will not only harm us but will also harm social values. This is just a means to gain cheap popularity.” His comments underscore the importance of verifying information before it spreads, especially in the digital age where misinformation can quickly gain traction.

Vinesh Phogat’s Grand Welcome

Despite the disheartening turn of events, Phogat was greeted with an outpouring of support upon her return. The historic welcome she received at the IGI airport was a testament to the respect and admiration she commands in India. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were among those who joined in the warm reception, highlighting the solidarity within the Indian wrestling community.

What Lies Ahead for Phogat?

With the CAS ruling making it clear that Phogat would not be awarded the silver medal, and acknowledging that she was not involved in any wrongdoing, the focus now shifts to her future. The decision to consider retirement is looming, but Phogat has expressed that she needs time to heal from this ordeal. As she contemplates her next steps, the love and support from her fellow countrymen and her village are seen as crucial factors in her decision-making process.

In a recent statement, Phogat revealed, "This incident is a deep wound, and it will take time to heal. However, the love I have received from my fellow countrymen and my village will help me heal. I will think about whether I want to continue wrestling, but for now, I cannot say what I will do. The courage I have received from people will guide me in the right direction."