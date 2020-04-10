FIBA confirms revised global basketball calendar amid coronavirus pandemic

More than three weeks after the suspension of all its competition, world basketball governing body FIBA has now revealed its revised global calender amid the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all over the world.

The fresh dates were announced after the FIBA's Executive Committee met on Thursday via video conference and reached an agreement on a revised basketball calendar after careful analysis of the possible scenarios and following the recommendations of the Regional Offices and of the Competitions Commission.

According to the new schedule, the FIBA Olympic qualifying events will take place between June 22 and July 4, 2021--with exact dates pending International Olympic Committee's (IOC) approval.

Meanwhile, the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 and the FIBA AmeriCup 2021 are now scheduled to be held between September 1-18, 2022, the FIBA's official website reported.

The FIBA's Executive Committe has also decided to reschedule the Afrobasket 2021 (August 24 - September 5) and the Asia Cup 2021 (August 17-29) by one and two weeks respectively in order to avoid any clash with the Tokyo Olympic Games, which will now take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

As far as women's tournaments are concerned, the FIBA Women's AmeriCup 2021 will take place before Tokyo Olympic from June 20 to 27, 2021, while the FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2021 will be held from June 17 to 27, 2021.

Meanwhile,the dates of all the other FIBA senior tournaments at world and continental level, including their qualifiers, which were scheduled to take place between 2020 - 2023 remain unchanged.

The FIBA Under 17 Basketball World Cup 2020, which is slated to take place in Bulgaria, has been rescheduled to the same dates as the FIBA U-17 Women’s Basketball World Cup 2020 in Romania i.e from August 15 to 23 this year. A final decision on the dates will be made in mid-May depending on the scenario due to coronavirus.