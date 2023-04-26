FIBA Nominations Panel Approves Govindaraj's Candidature For FIBA Asia President

The path for the incumbent President of Basketball Federation of India Dr. K Govindaraj, MLC to become the first Indian to become the FIBA Asia (International Basketball Federation – Asia Zone) president got further official approval with the FIBA Nominations Panel approving his nomination recently.

In a communication to all member National Federations in Asia, Mr. Hagop Khajirian FIBA Executive Director – Asia has informed that the nominees for “FIBA Asia Zone".

President, FIBA Asia Zone Board Members and FIBA Asia Sub-Zone Representatives have been favorably reviewed and approved by the Nominations Panel.

K Govindaraj, the only nominee for the post of FIBA Asia President, heads the list of 11 other nominees for the FIBA Asia Zone Board that also includes eight-time NBA All-Star and Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming for the post of FIBA Asia Zone Chairman.

This nomination will now be formally ratified in the FIBA Asia Congress scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 21-22, 2023.

Reacting to the approval of his nomination by the FIBA Nominations panel, Dr. K Govindaraj said: “It’s a matter of great privilege to be rubbing shoulders with a legend like Yao Ming in the FIBA Asia Zone Board. I take it as a great responsibility to be at the helm of affairs of Asian basketball and help in the development of basketball in Asia.

"It is also an acknowledgment of sorts for all the good and developmental work we have put together in taking Indian basketball forward. I take this opportunity to thank all my past, present and future colleagues in the Basketball Federation of India, especially the current Secretary General Mr. Chander Mukhi Sharma, without whose support we could not have achieved what we achieved in recent times," he said.

"I also thank FIBA Secretary General Mr. Andreas Zagklis and FIBA Executive Director in Asia Mr. Hagop Khajirian for reposing their faith in me and providing me this opportunity to serve the game of basketball," he added.

"I may have gone to become FIBA Asia president, but my heart will always remain as the BFI President and I promise to deliver everything Indian basketball deserves and needs," he said.