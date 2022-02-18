हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FIH Pro League 2022

FIH Hockey Pro League: India men's and women's team matches to be played without fans

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will play their matches behind closed doors.

FIH Hockey Pro League: India men&#039;s and women&#039;s team matches to be played without fans
Source: Twitter

Indian men's and women's team's FIH Pro League games against Spain, scheduled on February 26 and 27, will be played behind closed doors, Hockey India said on Friday (February 18). The matches will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium.

"The matches will be a telecast-only affair as Hockey India and FIH have decided to hold the double-header weekend matches starting from 26th February under closed-doors for the time being," HI said in a media release.

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will play against Spain on February 26 and 27 in a two-legged tie, followed by matches (both men's and women's) against Germany on March 12 and 13. The men's team will then take on Argentina in another double-header on March 19 and 20.

The two Indian teams are slated to host England on April 2 and 3. The situation will be reviewed at the end of February for matches scheduled from March, the federation said. "With sheer popularity of the sport in this region and expected crowds in the stadium, the organisers believe it would not be possible to control that number of people and yet follow all the necessary covid guidelines and protocols," Hockey India said.

The stadium will only be opened to accredited operational staff, participants of the tournament, sponsors, staff of participating organisations, delegates and guests invited by HI and FIH. The matches will be broadcast live across platforms around the world.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FIH Pro League 2022hockeyIndia women Hockey
Next
Story

Super Bowl 2022: Los Angeles Rams comeback 23-20 beating Bengals to win title

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Delhi IED: Suspect possessing IED seen in CCTV