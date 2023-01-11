FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony LIVE streaming details: When and where to watch Hockey World Cup opening ceremony in India

India is getting ready for some hockey action as the country will host the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The World Cup will be played in two cities of Odisha - Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. "The Celebration is an integral part of the tournament as it symbolizes our pride in both our state and our nation for playing host to the Hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.

The Indian men’s hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will open their tournament with a match against Spain. This match will be played at at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on January 13.

Who all are performing at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023?

The Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremomy will be held at the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday (January 11). Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup. Music composer and singer Pritam will also be performing at the opening ceremomy. Not to forget, Pritam has also composed the official Hockey World Cup anthem called Hockey Hai Dil Mera. He will be performing the song along with 11 singers who sang the song.

When does the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony start

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony starts at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to watch the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony live in India?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD. Live streaming of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony will be available on the watch.hockey and Disney+Hotstar app and website.