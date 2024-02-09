The FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 is set to ignite the hockey fever in India as it kicks off its Indian leg in Odisha on February 10, 2024. Fans across the nation are eagerly awaiting the showdown, which promises thrilling action and intense competition. With matches broadcasted live and exclusively on JioCinema and Sports18, the stage is set for a spectacle of hockey prowess. The FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 will witness the clash of hockey titans at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, and the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The Indian leg of the league will span from February 10 to February 25, offering hockey enthusiasts a fortnight of exhilarating matches.

SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT



Here's our India Men's Team for the Bhubaneswar and Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League 2023/24.



India will face Spain, Netherlands, Australia and Ireland.



Stay tuned for more updates from the FIH Pro League!



pic.twitter.com/n8XUWT2Mqq — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 1, 2024

India's Quest for Glory

The Indian men's hockey team, led by the seasoned Harmanpreet Singh, is geared up for redemption after narrowly missing out on a podium finish in the previous season. With a formidable squad comprising seasoned veterans and promising youngsters, India aims to clinch the title and secure direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Fixture Highlights

The tournament opener will witness a face-off between Ireland and the Netherlands, setting the stage for a riveting competition. India will step into the fray against Spain in their opening match on February 10, followed by captivating clashes against the Netherlands, Australia, and Ireland.

Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

Hockey enthusiasts can catch all the live action from the FIH Men's Pro League 2023-24 on JioCinema and Sports18-Khel. The matches will be streamed live, providing fans with front-row seats to witness the sporting extravaganza.

Key Matches to Watch

Among the highly anticipated matches, India's showdown with Spain on February 10 promises to be a thrilling encounter. The clash with arch-rivals Netherlands on February 11 adds further excitement to the lineup, setting the stage for an intense battle on the turf.