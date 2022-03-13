FIH Pro League: Indian women beat Germany 3-0 in shoot-out, avenge first leg defeat

Bhubaneswar: The Indian women's hockey team beat Germany 3-0 in a dramatic shoot-out to avenge their first leg defeat to share the honours in the two-legged tie of the FIH Pro League here on Sunday.

The home side had lost 1-2 in the shoot-out in the first match at the same Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday.

Just like on Saturday, both the teams were locked at 1-1 at the end of the regulation time, leading to the shoot-out.

Kumari Sangita, Tete Salima and Sonika scored from their attempts in the shoot-out while none of the Germans from among Lilly Stoffelsma, Lena Frerichs and Sara Strauss could score from their three tries with the home side skipper and goal-keeper Savita doing a brilliant job to deny the visitors.

Earlier, Felicia Wiedermann gave world number 5 Germany the lead in the 29th minute through a penalty corner conversion but Nisha equalised in the 40th minute through a field goal.

World number 9 India secured two points from the match, including a bonus point while Germany collected one point.

India climbed one place to sit at second spot in the FIH Pro League standings with 12 points from six games, below Argentina (12 points from four matches).

India got three penalty corners in the match but could not utilise any one of them while Germany converted one from the five PCs they earned in the match.

The first quarter was dominated by India with 89 per cent ball possession and five circle entries but a goal eluded them.

The Germans came back stronger in the second quarter which they had slight domination. They had more possession and more circle penetration in this session. They took the lead from one of the two penalty corners they got in this quarter with Felicia Wiedermann finding the target one minute before the half time.

India's debutant goalkepeer Kharibam Bichu Devi also saved a crucial penalty stroke in the second quarter.

The home side came out with renewed vigour in the third quarter and equalised in the 40th minute through a field goal from the stick of Nisha, following a nice team buil-up.

India's next matches are against England on April 2 and 3 at the same venue.

Playing their debut season in the Pro League, the Indian women made a fine start to their campaign, beating China 7-1 and 2-1 in their opening two games in Muscat.

The Indians then defeated world No. 6 Spain 2-1 at home before slumping to a 3-4 defeat in the return-leg last month.