Finland to host 2021 European Mixed Team Badminton Championships

Finland will now host the 2021 European Mixed Team Badminton Championships. This comes after England's Milton Keynes city withdrew due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badminton Europe on Monday announced that the championships will take place in Vantaa, just outside Helsinki, in February 2021.

"I am very excited that we will be going to Finland in 2021 for the European Mixed Team Championships," Brian Agerbak, General Secretary at Badminton Europe, said.

"We know that the Finnish federation is a good host from what we have seen from their circuit tournament and the 2011 European Junior Championships. I am looking very much forward to it."

Finland has never before hosted a major Badminton Europe event with the country taking over after Badminton England said the coronavirus pandemic had led to financial concerns.

"It is with great disappointment that Badminton England will not be able to pursue this opportunity, not only hosting the European Mixed Team Championships, but in staging it in such an innovative way, positioned among such a huge number of people," Adrian Christy, Chief Executive of Badminton England had said in an official statement in April.

The qualification will take place from December 3-6 this year and the 2021 championships will take place in the seventh week of 2021. The European Mixed Team Championships will be used as official qualification event for the 2021 Sudirman Cup, the official BWF World Mixed Team Championships.

