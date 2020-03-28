First Panamerican Shooting Championship postponed due to coronavirus

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that continues to spread rapidly all over the world, the inaugral edition of the Panamerican Shooting Championship scheduled to take place in May has been postponed.

The first Panamerican Shooting Championship was slated to be held from May 8 to May 17 in Lima, Peru.

"Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the First Panamerican Shooting Championship, which should have taken place in Lima, Peru from 8th till 17th of May, have now been postponed by the respective CAT (Confederacion Americana de Tiro) Executive Committee," the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) said in an official statement.

On Friday, the ISSF European Rifle/Pistol Qualification Championship for the Tokyo Olympics which was due to take place in Plzen, Czech Republic from May 18 to 25 was cancelled.

Meanwhile, the European Shotgun Championship scheduled be held in France from May 6 to 20 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 24, International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the postponement of 2020 Tokyo Olympics to no later than the summer of 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.The decision was taken for the first postponement of the Tokyo Games after a telephone discussions between IOC president Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.