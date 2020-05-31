Former Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin, husband Ethan Hall expecting second baby

Former Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin of United States has revealed that she and husband Ethan Hall are expecting their second child.

Confirming the news, the 37-year-old took to her official Instagram account and posted a picture of her daughter Zennie Mae, who was born in October 2018.

Along with the photo, Coughlin revealed that Zennie is all set to be promoted to big sister in next few months.

"In a few months, my baby girl is getting promoted to big sister!," she captioned the post.

Regarded as one of the most decorated Olympic swimmers of all-time, Coughlin never formally retired from the sport.

In 2004, Coughlin made her debut in Olympics. She won two gold medals, two silvers and a bronze in Athens before clinching a gold, two silver and three bronze medals four years later in Beijing to become the first woman to grab back-to-back Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter backstroke.

Coughlin added another bronze medal in 2012 in London Olympics.

The American swimmer missed out on the Rio Olympics in 2016 before she returned to the pool with the International Swimming League in 2019.