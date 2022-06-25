NewsOther Sports
Former US tennis player Andrea Jaeger reveals she was sexually harassed at least 30 times

In 1981, Jaeger was world number 2 and was on the tour from ages 14 to 19. Jaeger also said that she used to avoid the WTA officials at tournaments but she was even being harassed in the locker rooms. 

Former American tennis star Andrea Jaeger, who won 10 career titles before retiring at age 19 due to a shoulder injury, has revealed that he was sexually harassed at least 30 times by a female Women’s Tennis Association staff member during the 1980s. In shocking allegations, the 1982 French Open finalist revealed that she was tricked into drinking alcohol when she was 16 by a different staff member who attempted to kiss her. 

“I’d change in portable toilets or a bathroom stall because I didn’t want to deal with the comments, the interest or actions of people. I had at least 30 incidents with one specific non-playing staff member, and physical attempts all in the locker room very, very early in my career. That particular non-playing staff employee had a major issue keeping her hands to herself. I avoided being in training rooms alone because an approach was made on me there as well," Jaeger told The Independent.

In 1981, Jaeger was world number 2 and was on the tour from ages 14 to 19. Jaeger also said that she used to avoid the WTA officials at tournaments but she was even being harassed in the locker rooms. Jaeger stated that she was served multiple alcoholic drinks following the 1982 WTA Championships and began to get murky. 

“When we got to my condo, she walked me to the door and tried something on with me. She was trying to kiss me. I was so sickened that I was crawling up the stairs inside trying not to throw up so my dad wouldn’t see me. I said this has got to stop. Every week I have to worry about this (expletive). They said if you say one more word about this, we’ll make sure your sister’s scholarship at Stanford gets pulled. Every time I tried to stand up for myself, I was threatened with someone else getting harmed,” Jaeger added. 

Jaeger had to retire from the sport at the age of 19 due to a shoulder injury. In her short career, she won 10 titles. She was the runners-up in the 1982 French Open and 1983 Wimbledon. US tennis star was part of three Grand Slam semifinals - the U.S. Open in 1980 and 1982 and the Australian Open in 1982.

