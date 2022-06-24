NewsTennis
WIMBLEDON 2022

Wimbledon 2022 Draw: Serena Williams to face THIS French player in comeback to Grand Slam tennis

The seven-time champion Williams took part in the women's doubles tournament with No.3 seed Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne this week.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Serena Williams' eagerly-awaited return to the Wimbledon will be against French debutant Harmony Tan in the first round of the Grand Slam event as the American star returned to singles after a year out. The early focus at the Grand Slam event will be on 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Williams, who has fallen to 1,204th in the world rankings and is currently unseeded for the Wimbledon, which starts next week. She won her seven Wimbledon singles titles in 2016 but reached the final in 2018 and 2019 after returning to the court after having a baby. Her last Grand Slam singles crown came at the Australian Open in 2017. 

The seven-time champion Williams took part in the women's doubles tournament with No.3 seed Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne this week. Elsewhere, No.1 seed Iga Swiatek will have the opportunity to script history when she opens her campaign against qualifier Jana Fett, while 2017 champion Garbine Muguruza has landed in a stacked section also containing former major winners Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens. Coco Gauff, who was the French Open finalist will play Romania's, Elena-Gabriela Ruse. No.3 seed Ons Jabeur who was the champion in Berlin Open, could meet 2018 champion, Angelique Kerber, in the fourth round. The 16th seed Simona Halep will take on Czech Karolina Muchova. 

Defending his men's single champion title Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a seventh Wimbledon title against and fourth in a row against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, who is ranked 75th in the world. Second seed Rafael Nadal will play Argentina's world number 42 Francisco Cerundolo in the first round while young sensation Carlos Alcaraz will take on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. On the men's side, three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka will go against rising Italian star Jannik Sinner while Australian Nick Kyrgios takes on British Paul Jubb. 

