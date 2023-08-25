Former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda Aka Bray Wyatt Dies At Age Of 36 Due To Heart Attack

WWE lost one of it’s most well-known faces and a former champion Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt, at the age of just 36 after a suffering from a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. Former WWE champion and Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque confirmed the news on social media.

Rotunda, or Bray Wyatt, worked in WWE from 2009 to 2021, before he was released. The wrestler returned to the company a year later at the Extreme Rules premium live event, where he began performing in the storyline involving a character called Uncle Howdy (portrayed by his brother, former WWE star Bo Dallas) and Alexa Bliss.

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today,” Levesque wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”



Rotunda began a feud with WWE champion Bobby Lashley prior to WrestleMania 39, but was taken off television due to an undisclosed illness, which was later believed to have threatened both his career and his life.

The wrestler constantly kept re-inventing himself, a process that culminated in 2019, when he debuted both his ‘Firefly Funhouse’ and his alter ego ‘The Fiend’, who wrestled under a terrifying mask and obtrusive red lights.

Hollywood star and former WWE wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tweeted how he was heart-broken after the death of Bray Wyatt. “Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe. Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today. My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time. As always, ‘thank you for the house’,” Johnson tweeted.

Another WWE wrestler, The Miz, wrote on ‘X’, “The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt’s story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda’s fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss the most. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Rotunda family. Rest well my friend,” Miz wrote.

Rotunda had won the WWE Championship, the WWE Universal Championship, and two tag team championships.