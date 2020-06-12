Formula 1: Azerbaijan, Singapore, Japanese Grands Prix cancelled due to coronavirus

The Formula One has confirmed that its Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix have been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic that continue to threaten the entire world.

Earlier, races in Australia and Monaco were cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on June 28 was postponed. The Formula 1 had earlier announced the opening eight races of a revised calendar for the 2020 season, informing that the the Austrian Grand Prix will be the first race at the Red Bull Ring in the first weekend of July.

"As a result of the ongoing challenges presented by COVID-19, we and our promoters in Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan have taken the decision to cancel their races for the 2020 season," an official statement from F1 said.

The decision has been taken due to the different challenges the promoters will face in those countries amid coronavirus pandemic, F1 said.

"In Singapore and Azerbaijan the long lead times required to construct street circuits made hosting the events during a period of uncertainty impossible and in Japan, ongoing travel restrictions also led to the decision not to proceed with the race," the statement said.

F1 is working hard to finalise the remaining calendar for the season and hoping for about 15-18 races by the time the season concludes in Abu Dhabi in mid-December.

"At the same time we have made significant progress with existing and new promoters on the revised calendar and have been particularly encouraged by the interest that has been shown by new venues in hosting a Formula 1 race during the 2020 season.We appreciate this is still a time of uncertainty and complexity around the world and will continue to ensure we proceed with the 2020 season in a cautious and flexible way. We have detailed and robust safety plans in place to ensure we begin our season in the safest possible way."," the F1 said.