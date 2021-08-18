Formula 1 boss lady 'murdered' by husband after found with 'lover' in bedroom

Nathalie Maillet, the CEO of the Spa-Francorchamps F1 cicuit, was found dead along with two others at her residence in Gouvy, Belgium. Her husband and an alleged lover of Maillet are the two others, who were found dead.

As per several media reports, the F1 top figure is claimed to be murdered by her husband after he found Maillet and her lover at their residence.

A report in mirror.co.uk, stated that the local police said that her husband, Franz Dubois, found Maillet and Ann Lawrence Durviaux in the bedroom of their home in Gouvy. Following which Dubois reportedly shot and killed both women and went on to take his own life.

The report quoted a statement released by the public prosecutor, which read: "At 00:10, the bodies of two women and one man were discovered by the police in a house in Gouvy, all three presenting gunshot wounds."

"According to our information, the male individual voluntarily used his firearm to kill both women, including his wife, before killing himself."

Maillet became the CEO at Spa-Francorchamps in 2016. The track is scheduled to host the Belgian Grand Prix on August 29.

Formula 1 shocked by murder of beloved figure

Formula 1 put out a statement of their own praising Maillet and mourning her loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the awful news that our friend Nathalie Maillet has died," the statement read.

"The whole of Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to her family and friends."

We are deeply saddened by the awful news that our friend Nathalie Maillet has died. The whole of Formula 1 sends its deepest condolences to her family and friends. The motorsport community has lost an incredible person and we will all miss her greatly. — F1 Media (@F1Media) August 15, 2021

"The motorsport community has lost an incredible person and we will all miss her greatly."