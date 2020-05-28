Formula 1: Dutch Grand Prix postponed till 2021 due to coronavirus

The Formula One has confirmed that the Dutch Grand Prix, which was originally scheduled to take place on May 3, will now take place in 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has spread all over the world.

The development means Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have to wait until next year to drive in front of his home fans at the newly-reconfigured Zandvoort circuit in Netherlands.

While most of the races in the delayed 2020 season are either postponed or cancelled, the organisers of the Dutch Gran Prix have decided to delay the race's return to the Formula 1 calendar – for the first time since 1985 – until next year.

“We were completely ready for this first race and we still are.We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year," the Formula 1 official website quotedDutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers as saying.

Meanwhile, the organisers confirmed that those who purchased tickets for the 2020 race will be able to use the same when the Grand Prix takes place in 2021. The spectators are also eligible to avail refund.

Earlier, races in Australia and Monaco were cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on June 28 was postponed.