close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly to start at back of grid in Italy

By taking penalties at Monza, the fastest track on the calendar, Red Bull aim to give Verstappen a better chance in Singapore later in the month where grid position is more important and overtaking is difficult.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly to start at back of grid in Italy
Images Credits: Reuters

Red Bull`s Max Verstappen and Toro Rosso`s Pierre Gasly will start Sunday`s Italian Grand Prix at the back of the grid due to power unit changes, engine partners Honda said on Wednesday.

Both will use Honda`s latest `Spec 4` unit, taking them beyond their engine allocation for the season.

"For their first race with Spec 4, Gasly and Verstappen will, therefore, take grid penalties and start from the back of the grid, but we believe they can still race strongly on Sunday," said Honda`s F1 technical director Toyoharu Tanabe in a statement.

By taking penalties at Monza, the fastest track on the calendar, Red Bull aim to give Verstappen a better chance in Singapore later in the month where grid position is more important and overtaking is difficult.

The Japanese Grand Prix, Honda`s home race, is also coming up in October.

Verstappen, who turns 22 at the end of September, has won twice this season and is third in the Formula One championship.

The Dutch youngster retired on the opening lap last weekend in Belgium after a collision with Alfa Romeo`s Kimi Raikkonen. 

Verstappen`s teammate Alexander Albon and Toro Rosso`s Daniil Kvyat used the new power unit at Spa-Francorchamps, with similar penalties.

"I think it can be alright to overtake," Verstappen told reporters in Spa when asked about the likelihood of starting at the back in Monza. "Even if you start from the back I don`t think it`s a big deal."

"If you start from the back you probably won`t catch the top four. Everything behind that I think it`s possible to catch up with."

Tags:
Italian Grand PrixMax VerstappenPierre GaslyHondaDaniil KvyatAlexander Albon
Next
Story

India finish with 5 gold medals at ISSF World Cup

Must Watch

PT3M26S

5W1H: Two arrested for violent pro-Pakistan protests outside Indian High Commission in London