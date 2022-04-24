हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Formula One

Formula 1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

"Lovely Sunday," Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team    

Formula 1: Red Bull&#039;s Max Verstappen wins Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
Source: Twitter

Formula One champion Max Verstappen dominated Sunday (April 24) in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016.

"Lovely Sunday," Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team. The Dutchman also won the sprint qualifying race on Saturday and earned maximum points on the weekend. Lando Norris was third for McLaren.

It was a disastrous race for Ferrari, racing on its home soil and hoping to celebrate a return to F1 dominance. Charles LeClerc came into Sunday as the championship leader with two wins in the first three races and Carlos Sainz Jr. Celebrated a two-year contract extension this weekend in Italy.

But LeClerc couldn't get the jump on Verstappen at the start and never contended. Sainz spun off course on the opening lap to ruin his race, and LeClerc's bid to salvage the day for Ferrari ended when he spun racing Perez for second. He ultimately finished sixth.

LeClerc had a 46-point lead in the standings over reigning champion Verstappen at the start of the race but the Verstappen win cut the gap to 27 points.

The race featured a stirring late battle between Mercedes newcomer George Russell and Valtteri Bottas, the driver he replaced. The two went down to the final lap for fourth position, with Russell holding off the veteran for the spot.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile. Continued his early struggles and finished 13th. Mercedes head Toto Wolff apologized to Hamilton over the radio for the ?undriveable? car that Hamilton was given in Italy.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Formula OneF1Max VerstappenEmilia Romagna Grand PrixFerrari
Next
Story

Khelo India University Games 2021: PM Narendra Modi sends special message at event's grand opening

Must Watch

PT2M31S

3 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, all three terrorists were associated with Lashkar