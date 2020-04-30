Formula 1 shutdown extended further by 4 weeks due to coronavirus

While the entire world continues its fight against the novel coronavirus, Formula One has decided further extend the suspension of the races by four more weeks.

After the season-opening Australian Grand Prix was cancelled in March due to coronavirus, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) had decided to extend the shutdown period from three to five weeks.

However, keeping in mind the current scenario due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Formula One's rulemaker have now brought the shutdown period for its drivers to 63 consecutive days.

"The World Motor Sport Council have now ratified another extension, taking the total shutdown period to 63 days," the official statement from F1 said.

"The shutdown means departments such as design, research and development, production and build must down tools. But on Tuesday, the FIA said that after 50 days of the shutdown, teams can use up to a maximum of 10 personnel “to work remotely on long lead time projects”," the statement added.

The Formula One further revealed that the shutdown period for power unit manufacturers has also been extended from 35 to 49 consecutive days.

"They are allowed to have a maximum of 10 personnel working remotely on long lead time projects after 36 days have expired," the statement added.

The development comes just a day after F1 Chief Executive Chase Carey has stated that they are aiming to begin the 2020 season in Austria on July 3-5.

Earlier, races in Australia and Monaco were cancelled and every race up to the French Grand Prix on June 28 was postponed.