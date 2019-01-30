हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 to hold first-ever season launch ahead of Australia Grand Prix

The free public event on Wednesday, March 13, will involve all 20 race drivers and the 10 team principals in the Melbourne's Federation Square. 

Formula 1 to hold first-ever season launch ahead of Australia Grand Prix
Image Courtesy: Reuters

For the first time, Formula One will hold a season launch event with all the teams and drivers in Melbourne ahead of the opening Australian Grand Prix in March, the sport has announced.

The free public event on Wednesday, March 13, will involve all 20 race drivers and the 10 team principals in the city's Federation Square. 

The teams are due to present their 2019 cars next month, either at individual team launches, online or the start of the first pre-season test at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on February 18.

They have resisted holding one joint car launch in the past in order to avoid some teams being overshadowed by others and special events put on before races have not been attended by all drivers.

Lewis Hamilton, now a five-times world champion, famously missed an `F1 Live` event in London that was attended by all his rivals and aimed to drum up publicity for the sport ahead of his home British Grand Prix in 2017.

Drivers usually spend the Wednesday before a Grand Prix carrying out individual sponsorship engagements.

Tags:
Australian Grand PrixMotor racingFormula 1MelbourneFederation SquareBarcelonaCircuit de CatalunyaLewis HamiltonBritish Grand PrixLondonF1 Live
Next
Story

South Korea increases jail term for former speed skating coach in abuse case

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: Tamil Nadu govt teachers vow to continue strike

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close