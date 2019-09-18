close

Formula 2

Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa still in induced coma

The 20-year-old Correa suffered a spinal injury and broken legs in the crash that took place at Spa, in Belgium during the Grand Prix on August 31.

Images Credits: Twitter/@F1

Formula 2 driver Juan Manuel Correa is still in intensive care in a state of induced coma after he was injured in an accident that killed French driver Anthoine Hubert.

The 20-year-old Correa suffered a spinal injury and broken legs in the crash that took place at Spa, in Belgium during the Grand Prix on August 31. Hubert was killed in the crash.

The accident took place when the 22-year-old Frenchman's car suffered a huge impact from the car of Correa at about 170 mph at the Raidillon swerves.

"Juan Manuel remains in the Intensive Care Unit in a state of induced coma," BBC Sport quoted his management company Race Tech Development Group as saying in a statement.

Correa's leg injuries 'remain an important concern' and he will undergo surgery when his lungs are 'strong enough'.

"Although his lungs have gradually recovered, his respiratory functions continue to be assisted by ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and a breathing ventilator," the statement said.

