trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2714506
NewsOther Sports
SPORTS

France Promises Support For India's Bid To Host Olympic Games

Macron's assurance came during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, where he affirmed France's backing for India in organizing the multi-sport spectacle.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

France Promises Support For India's Bid To Host Olympic Games

French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India during the 75th Republic Day celebrations brought forth a significant announcement – France's commitment to support India's bid to host the Olympic Games in the near future. Macron, the chief guest at the celebrations, expressed his eagerness to strengthen cooperation in sports with India, paving the way for a potential landmark event on Indian soil.

Also Read: Who Is Tanmay Agarwal? Hyderabad Batsmen Who Scored Fastest Triple Century In Ranji Trophy - In Pics

France's Assurance at Republic Day Celebrations

Macron's assurance came during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, where he affirmed France's backing for India in organizing the multi-sport spectacle. This gesture underscores the growing collaboration between the two nations in the realm of sports.

Macron's Words of Support

"We will be delighted to build a stronger cooperation on sports with you. We will definitely support your intention to organize the Olympic Games in India for the future...," Macron said, echoing the sentiment of partnership and mutual support.

Historic Republic Day Participation

Macron's visit marks France's sixth participation as the chief guest on India's Republic Day, a record unmatched by any other nation. The deepening ties between India and France find expression not only in diplomatic relations but also in shared aspirations for sporting excellence.

2024 Olympics in France

France is set to host the 2024 Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. The announcement of support for India's future bid adds another layer to the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

India's Olympic Aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on January 19 during the inauguration of the Khelo India games, revealed the government's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Macron's pledge aligns with India's vision, setting the stage for a collaborative effort to bring the prestigious event to Indian shores.

Recent Sporting Achievements

India's stellar performance in the 2020-21 Tokyo Olympics, marked by its best-ever showing, reflects the nation's growing prowess on the international stage. The success in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games further attests to the country's commitment to sporting excellence.

TAGS

SportsFrance-India sports collaborationMacron support for Indian OlympicsIndia's bid for Olympic GamesMacron's announcement on India's Olympic bid2036 Olympic Games in IndiaFrance-India sports cooperationRepublic Day Celebrations 20242024 Olympics in FranceIndia's sporting achievementsKhelo India games 2036India's Olympic aspirationsMacron at Republic DayBilateral sports relationsIndia's best performance in Tokyo OlympicsAsian Games successPara Asian Games achievementsMacron's visit to IndiaFuture Olympic Games in IndiaIndia's Republic Day chief guestBilateral cooperation in sportsMacron's words on sports collaborationHosting Olympic Games in India75th Republic Day eventsStrengthening ties through sportsGlobal sporting stage milestonesFrance-India diplomatic relationsIndia's role in 2024 OlympicsMacron's support for Indian athletesOlympic dreams for IndiaTransformative era in Indian sports

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden
DNA Video
DNA: First Look of Idol Ramlala inside Ayodhya Ram Mandir goes Viral
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistani connection' to rumors on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA test of 'unethical business policy' of Ola-Uber