French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India during the 75th Republic Day celebrations brought forth a significant announcement – France's commitment to support India's bid to host the Olympic Games in the near future. Macron, the chief guest at the celebrations, expressed his eagerness to strengthen cooperation in sports with India, paving the way for a potential landmark event on Indian soil.

My dear friend @NarendraModi,

Indian people,



My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you.



Let's celebrate! pic.twitter.com/e5kg1PEc0p January 26, 2024

France's Assurance at Republic Day Celebrations

Macron's assurance came during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, where he affirmed France's backing for India in organizing the multi-sport spectacle. This gesture underscores the growing collaboration between the two nations in the realm of sports.

Macron's Words of Support

"We will be delighted to build a stronger cooperation on sports with you. We will definitely support your intention to organize the Olympic Games in India for the future...," Macron said, echoing the sentiment of partnership and mutual support.

Historic Republic Day Participation

Macron's visit marks France's sixth participation as the chief guest on India's Republic Day, a record unmatched by any other nation. The deepening ties between India and France find expression not only in diplomatic relations but also in shared aspirations for sporting excellence.

2024 Olympics in France

France is set to host the 2024 Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11. The announcement of support for India's future bid adds another layer to the bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

India's Olympic Aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on January 19 during the inauguration of the Khelo India games, revealed the government's ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Macron's pledge aligns with India's vision, setting the stage for a collaborative effort to bring the prestigious event to Indian shores.

Recent Sporting Achievements

India's stellar performance in the 2020-21 Tokyo Olympics, marked by its best-ever showing, reflects the nation's growing prowess on the international stage. The success in the Asian Games and Para Asian Games further attests to the country's commitment to sporting excellence.