NewsOther Sports
FRENCH GRAND PRIX 2022

French Grand Prix 2022: Max Verstappen wins his seventh race of the season, extends championship lead to 63 points

Max Verstappen won his seventh race of the season to extend his championship lead to 63 points

Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:49 PM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

French Grand Prix 2022: Max Verstappen wins his seventh race of the season, extends championship lead to 63 points

Red Bull's racer Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday (July 22) and took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race while leading from pole position.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with team mate George Russell third. Verstappen has now taken a 63 points lead in the championship run.

(More to follow)

Photo Gallery

French Grand Prix 2022Max VerstappenredbullLewis HamiltonMercedesF1Formule One

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan