Red Bull's racer Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday (July 22) and took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race while leading from pole position.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with team mate George Russell third. Verstappen has now taken a 63 points lead in the championship run.

Max Verstappen takes his 7th race win of the season in his 130th race start for @redbullracing! #FrenchGP #F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/R5xJSDuUPr — Formula 1 (@F1) July 24, 2022

