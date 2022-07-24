French Grand Prix 2022: Max Verstappen wins his seventh race of the season, extends championship lead to 63 points
Max Verstappen won his seventh race of the season to extend his championship lead to 63 points
Red Bull's racer Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday (July 22) and took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race while leading from pole position.
Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with team mate George Russell third. Verstappen has now taken a 63 points lead in the championship run.
