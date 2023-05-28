topStoriesenglish2614719
FRENCH OPEN 2023

French Open 2023: LIVE Streaming To Schedule, All You Need To Know About Roland Garros

From starting date to tournament format to seedings, here's everything you need to know about Roland Garros 2023, the only Grand Slam that is played on clay court.

 

Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau

French Open 2023 will start from May 28 at the Roland Garros in Paris. There will be no Rafael Nadal in the only clay-court Grand Slam event of the year. Nadal is the defending champion but the spaniard was ruled out of the competition as he is not enough to play this sport which is brutal on the body. In Nadal's absence, all eyes will be on Serbia's Novak Djokovic and the new World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz. With Nadal not there, it is a golden chance for Djokovic to win one more Grand Slam and increase his tally to record-breaking 23. Nadal, hailed as the 'King of Clay Court', has 22 to his name. The only player who can stop Djokovic from surpassing Nadal is his countryman Alcaraz.

Also Read | French Open 2023: No Rafael Nadal For First Time Since 2004 At Roland Garros; Focus On Novak Djokovic And Iga Swiatek

Alcaraz and Djokovic have landed in the same half of the Roland Garros draw. Alcaraz and Djokovic lead that charge in the men's tournament, though the two are in the same half of the men's singles draw when Daniil Medvedev leap-frogged Djokovic in the rankings to No. 2 after his Rome win.

Here's everything you need to know about Roland Garros 2023:

French Open 2023: When will the tournament begin?

Year's second Grand slam will begin on May 28. Not to forget, this is the only clay-court grand slam.

French Open 2023: Format

All singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will be played in a best-of-three tiebreak sets format. If the third set reaches 6-6, a 10-point tiebreak will be played. 

French Open 2023: Schedule

First Round – 28 & 29 & 30 May 2023

Second Round – 31 May & 1st June 2023

Third Round – 2nd & 3rd June 2023

Fourth Round – 4th & 5th June 2023

Quarterfinals – 6th & 7th June 2023

Semifinals – 8th & 9th June 2023

Final – 10th & 11th June 2023

French Open 2023: Live-streaming details

Indian fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Pictures Network (SPN) while the live streaming will be on SonyLiv.

