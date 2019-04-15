close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
french weightlifter

French weightlifter suffers arm break during 110kg attempt - Watch

In the video footage of the incident, which has now gone viral, Ketchanke’s elbow can be snapping and bending while she was struggling to drop the weight safely on the floor.

French weightlifter suffers arm break during 110kg attempt - Watch
Instagram/@gaellaketchanke

French female weightlifter Gaelle Nayo Ketchanke broke her arm in two places during a 110kg (243 pounds) snatch attempt at the European championship in Batumi, Georgia on Sunday.

Ketchanke, 31, was competing in the women’s 76kg category. The French athlete was lifting the weight when her left arm suddenly broke down in two places leaving the audience completely shocked.

In the video footage of the incident, which has now gone viral, Ketchanke’s elbow can be snapping and bending while she was struggling to drop the weight safely on the floor.

Ketchanke had failed to hoist the 110kg bar several times and the incident happened during her third attempt.

Ketchanke screamed in pain when coaches and medical staff members tried to help her. She was admitted to a local hospital for a detailed medical examination which revealed that Ketchanke had multiple fractions and elbow dislocation.

Ketchanke later posted a photo of herself on Instagram with a message, which read, “I’m coming out of these European Championships not in the best of ways… I received a lot of support messages that made me feel good and we are waiting for my return to France to do further tests.”

The injury has put a question mark over Ketchanke's Olympic participation as it seems likely that he will get fully fit before the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Tags:
french weightlifterfrench weightlifter Gaelle Nayo Ketchankefrench weightlifter Gaelle Nayo Ketchanke arm breakfrench weightlifter Ketchanke arm break
Next
Story

Formula 1: Ferrari defend use of team orders to help Sebastian Vettel

Must Watch

PT2M47S

Don’t want to politicise armed forces says Nirmala Sitharaman