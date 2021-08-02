'From ex-coach Kabir Khan': Shah Rukh Khan’s message to India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne goes viral – Check out

The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday as they reached the semi-final of the Tokyo Olympics after beating Australia 1-0. Notably, this is the first time that the Indian women's hockey side has made it to the semi-finals of the Olympics.

Meanwhile, it’s the chat between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and India women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne which has gone viral on social media.

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed the role of Indian women’s hockey team coach Kabir Khan, in a fictional story for the superhit movie ‘Chak de India!’ and after the India women’s victory on Monday, people started comparing Marijne with SRK but things got interesting when the actor himself commented on Sjoerd Marijne’s post on Twitter.

Marijne took to social media to inform his family that he will be coming home later than expected because now, India is scheduled to face Argentina at in the semifinals on August 4. Sharing a picture with his players, Marijne wrote, "Sorry family, I'm coming again later (sic).”

Replying to the same, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.”

Replying to SRK, Marijne tweeted, “Thank you for all the support and love. We will give everything again. From: The Real Coach.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media after the thrilling encounter, Marijne said the team will take it one match at a time and not look too far ahead.

"We have to take it match-by-match and look at what we can improve in the next match. We focused on the small things (against Australia), it is all about the mindset. It is like a dream come true," he said.