From Sumit Antil to Avani Lekhara, Narendra Modi lauds feats of Indian players at Paralympics, speaks to them

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian medal-winners at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday and also spoke to them over phone to laud their efforts. As javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched India's second gold at the ongoing Paralympics, shattering the men's F64 category world record, the PM said the country is proud of him.

"Our athletes continue to shine at the Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil's record-breaking performance in the Paralympics. Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future," he said.

#WATCH: PM Modi telephoned #SumitAntil &congratulated him on winning Gold & for a historic performance PM told him that he made the nation proud&appreciated his spirit of resilience. He added that youngsters would be inspired by Sumit.He pointed that he has made his family proud pic.twitter.com/PwKnAGG0rS — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

After shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history to become the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, Modi hailed her performance.

"Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours," he tweeted.

He also lauded the outstanding performance of silver-medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya.

"Delighted that he brings home the Silver medal. His exemplary success will motivate budding athletes. Congrats to him. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," PM Modi said.

As two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, the prime minister said, "Superb performance by @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a Silver medal. Devendra has been making India continuously proud. Congratulations to him. Best of luck for his future endeavours."

The prime minister also congratulated Sundar Singh Gurjar who won bronze in the javelin throw.

"India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by @SundarSGurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best," he said.

In his telephonic conversations, Modi told Lekhara that her achievement is a matter of great pride. She expressed happiness at the support she has received from across the country, official sources said.

The prime minister also noted the help and support provided by Kathuniya's mother in ensuring his success. He observed that Devendra Jhajharia is from the land of noted Rajput king Maharana Pratap, while lauding his exploits in the javelin throw.

Modi also spoke to Gurjar and the athletes thanked him for wishing them.