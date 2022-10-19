Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddha PKL Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Gujarat Giants will be hoping to bounce back after facing their second loss of the season after going down against Jaipur Pink Panthers. However, the UP Yoddhas' star raider Pardeep Narwal showcased top form against Bengaluru Bulls with 14 points in the match. The Gujarat Giants had recorded their first victory of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 after defeating Puneri Paltan 47-37 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Speaking about their win, Gujarat Giants Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh said, "Our raiders have been doing well this season. But our defense unit was not up to the mark in our first two games. The defenders played as one unit against Puneri Paltan and I have told the defenders that if they put up their best performance then we will win matches."

UP Yoddhas who in the last game against Bengaluru Bulls, showcased their class by impressive performances from star raiding unit of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, thus winning the game 44-37. With 12 points to their kitty from four games so far, UP Yoddhas, are currently 4th while Gujarat Giants with 9 points from as many games are 10th placed in the points table.

UP Yoddhas, who have struggled in the past against Gujarat Giants, will use their win against Bengaluru Bulls to stay upbeat and hope to change the head-to-head record to a more balanced one in their encounter tomorrow. UP Yoddhas and Gujarat Giants have clashed seven times so far in their Pro Kabaddi League history, where the former has only been able to win once while two games ended in a tie.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha will be played on Wednesday, October 19.

Where will the matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches on Wednesday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddha will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabaddi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.